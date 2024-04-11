Create New Account
Why Lying Headlines Change Society + YOUR Idea of Reality
Recharge Freedom
Published 20 hours ago

The Washington Post is no more than a propagandistic legacy media propaganda arm of the Democrat party, meant to sew division between decent people. The false framing and lies of their articles is so obvious, that I hope more people realize that they are mines are being melted intentionally. 
Dexter Reed got killed by police AFTER opening fire upon them in the city of Chicago. 
#propaganda #dexterreed #washingtonpost #democrats 

