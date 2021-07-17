IS THE POPE THE ANTICHRIST? By Remnatofgod

Interesting review of Revelation by the Remnatofgod.org. While I may not agree with everything in the website or videos there is good information for us too discern. I do believe he is an antichrist.Also, Archbishop Vigano rips Vatican conference, says Holy See ‘servant of the New World Order’. Vigano said. “At La Salette, Our Lady warned us: ‘Rome will lose the Faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.’ It is no longer possible to remain silent, because today our silence would make us accomplices of the enemies of God and of the human race.Always, do your own research. God BlessVideo by:Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.1 John 4:1