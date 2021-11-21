Home Survives Hurricane Michael! - You Won't Believe This!!

Description from Hope Through Prophecy

The devastating damage of Hurricane Michael can be seen across Mexico Beach, Florida. Incredibly, one house stands strong. Could this be a miracle, or something else? In this short video, you will learn the incredible story of the “Michael Miracle” – the single home that withstood the wrath of the most powerful storm to ever hit the Florida panhandle. How was this house able to make it, while the others were destroyed? Make sure you stay to the end, where you will discover a key spiritual lesson that we can learn from this remarkable story. You will learn how you can stand strong in the storms of life, even during the final events of Bible Prophecy!

Hurricane Michael, a beast of a storm, has wreaked havoc on the panhandle of Florida. Michael became the first category 4 storm in recorded history to reach landfall on the northeast gulf coast. As a result of this ferocious storm, 29 deaths have been recorded so far.

However, in the midst of this widespread devastation brought on by Hurricane Michael, their stands a glimmering bright spot – a beacon of hope, and a story of triumph. On Mexico Beach, Florida – the very ground zero for this ferocious storm – there stands a home! A home that has withstood the storm! Is this a miracle?! Or something else?!

Let’s watch the interview with the home owners to get more insight into this incredible story, and then we will discuss some powerful lessons we can learn from this.