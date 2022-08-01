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UNMOVING REALITY, GOD, SELF, EXISTENCE
SatMindo
SatMindo
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20 views • August 01, 2022

Weekly LIVE Group Satsang Meetings in the NOW: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events The whole universe is an appearance, like the movie appears on the screen. The screen is pure, untouched, unchanging, it has never moved anywhere. To the screen, nothing has ever happened. To the God Self, nothing has ever happened. The projection of life has been portrayed upon your awareness. Who are you really now? What is the nature of reality, consciousness and energy? What is the difference between experience and unmoving consciousness? Mindo is an enlightened teacher helping others to reach Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. Mindo has helped over 850 people raise their Levels of Consciousness and discover their Highest True Potential, Freedom, and Power. There are now 30 Enlightenment Realized Students! Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Skype or Zoom: https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission Mindo offers a clear insight into the Enlightenment, Spiritual Openings, and Levels of Consciousness (LOC), helping to support you through every aspect of the spiritual journey and the process of awakening. Mindo delivers the Full Consciousness Transmissions and holds weekly Satsangs, Meditation Meetings, Workshops, and International Retreats. For more information about these teachings, to receive your Full Consciousness Transmission session via Skype or Zoom, for upcoming workshops and local and international retreats, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org ▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo ▶︎ Facebook: @MasterMindoFullConsciousness ▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store ▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com #Enlightenment #ConsciousnessTransmission #SatMindo ©2022 All Rights Reserved

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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