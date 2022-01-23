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Why are they building a wall in front of the White House?
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1386 views • January 23, 2022
Hi in today’s video I have a video to share , please share your views on this , are they expecting trouble?here is link to full video
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/01/13/white-house-builds-wall-with-no-explanation/
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/01/13/white-house-builds-wall-with-no-explanation/
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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