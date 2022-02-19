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Christopher Cole, FDA Executive Officer Regarding Covid Vaccines
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271 views • February 19, 2022
Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible. So, you'll have to get an annual vaccine shot, but it hasn't been formally announced yet because they don't want to rile everyone up. The Drug companies, The Food companies, The Vaccine companies, they pay us hundreds of millions of dollars a year, to hire and keep reviewers to approve their products.
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