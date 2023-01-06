Create New Account
Home Remedies Session 3 - Hydrotherapy
We know the power of water when look at our oceans, lakes and rivers; the storms and floods in extremes conditions. Yet without water there is no life, for it refreshes, cleanses and sustains. Dating back to the emergence of medical thinking, Hydrotherapy has been a gentle yet powerful approach to assisting the body to expel toxicities, and to sooth the nerves, among other things. Kaye reveals the processes of Hydrotherapy for you to do in your home.

