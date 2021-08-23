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ITS NOT ABOUT THE VACCINE - THEYRE ACTUALLY TRYING TO TURN US ALL INTO STATISTITICIANS
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310 views • August 23, 2021
Talk About Baffling them either BullShit. Check out this Guff. Oh, I mean Propaganda from the Ministery of Information.
Maybe they should put all they're effort into an INFORMED CONSENT campaign about their experimental bio-weapon rathur than this GET VACCINATED push.
MIRRORED: ABC
Maybe they should put all they're effort into an INFORMED CONSENT campaign about their experimental bio-weapon rathur than this GET VACCINATED push.
MIRRORED: ABC
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