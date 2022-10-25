Stew Peters Full Show: PROOF! Fauci Created Covid, Canadian Gov STEALS Successful Cancer Treatment

Shaun Frederickson joins to expose the liberal agenda behind the CDC and it's vaccine schedule for kids, as Lynn Batha lists her pronouns.

Now, San Diego is making a stand, and Shaun is leading the pack against the vaccine insanity!

There’s an incredibly important new paper that just came out. It says what we have been saying since the beginning. The virus came from a lab, and the vaccines can kill you. Dr. Jane joins with more.

Dr. Makis has fought a battle against the health authorities. He claims to have developed a new technology with an eighty to ninety percent success rate in treating prostate and breast cancer. But because this new technology is so cheap, he says the Canadian government got angry.

