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All Diseases Are Due To Nutritional Deficiencies Dr Joel Wallach Radio 10.12.21
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66 views • October 13, 2021
All Diseases Are Due To Nutritional Deficiencies Dr Joel Wallach Radio 10.12.21
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#UTI #lungcancer #HBP
Air Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his Epigenetics book. Stating that there are no genetic diseases. Contending that all diseases are due to nutritional deficiencies. Asserting that once everyone switched to electricity for heating and cooking they no longer had ashes to put in their gardens. Explaining that wood ash is actually minerals.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues discussing mineral deficient diseases.
Callers
Teresa has a chronic UTI (urinary tract infection).
Giavoni's wife has been diagnosed with fourth stage lung cancer.
Dan has atrial fibrillation and high blood pressure.
David's cousin has feet that turn his socks yellow.
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
#UTI #lungcancer #HBP
Air Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his Epigenetics book. Stating that there are no genetic diseases. Contending that all diseases are due to nutritional deficiencies. Asserting that once everyone switched to electricity for heating and cooking they no longer had ashes to put in their gardens. Explaining that wood ash is actually minerals.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues discussing mineral deficient diseases.
Callers
Teresa has a chronic UTI (urinary tract infection).
Giavoni's wife has been diagnosed with fourth stage lung cancer.
Dan has atrial fibrillation and high blood pressure.
David's cousin has feet that turn his socks yellow.
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