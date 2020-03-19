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ALL HUMANITY PRAY! - Thursday March 19th @ 3pm (AUDIO)
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20 views • March 19, 2020
"I CALL ON ALL HUMANITY TO PRAY ON THURSDAY, MARCH 19 AT THREE IN THE AFTERNOON IN EVERY COUNTRY, THE PRAYER THAT MY SON TAUGHT YOU (The Lord's Prayer), AS AN OFFERING PLEASING TO THE ETERNAL FATHER, SLOWLY AND FROM THE HEART, THREE TIMES."
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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MESSAGE OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
MARCH 15, 2020
"Pray that the time would be shortened and that the events would be brief."
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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MESSAGE OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
MARCH 15, 2020
"Pray that the time would be shortened and that the events would be brief."
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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