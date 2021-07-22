BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

[French Audio] A young worker is appalled by the health pass and the vaccine pressure
TheFrenchWalkingMan
TheFrenchWalkingMan
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • July 22, 2021
juillet 2021/july 2021/julio de 2021 - France/France/Francia

[fr] Un jeune travailleur est effaré par le pass sanitaire et la pression vaccinale
[en] A young worker is appalled by the health pass and the vaccine pressure
[es] Un joven trabajador está consternado por el pase de salud y la presión de la vacuna

========================================================

Tags : French, worker, health pass, human experiment, covid

========================================================

[fr] N'oubliez pas de partager, liker et vous abonner !
[en] Do not forget to share, like and subscribe !
[es] ¡No olvides compartir, dar me gusta y suscribirte!

[fr] Vous souhaitez soutenir ce nécessaire travail ? Pour soutenir c'est ici :
[en] Do you want to support this necessary work? To support it is here:
[es] ¿Quieres apoyar este trabajo necesario? Para apoyarlo está aquí:

https://fr.tipeee.com/thefrenchwalkingman
https://www.patreon.com/thefrenchwalkingman
utip.io/TheFrenchWalkingMan

[fr] Retrouvez TheFrenchWalkingMan sur les plateformes :
[en] Find TheFrenchWalkingMan on the platforms:
[es] Encuentra a TheFrenchWalkingMan en las plataformas:

- YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMSAUpZXYTaP4Wu2AkmLEFA
- Twitter : https://twitter.com/french_walking
- Gab : https://gab.com/TheFrenchWalkingMan
- Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/W4CwOreBAxEA/
- Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/TheFrenchWalkingMan
- Dlive : https://dlive.tv/TheFrenchWalkingMan
- Discord : https://discord.com/channels/863847256977047562/863847256977047565
- Telegram : https://t.me/thefrenchwalkingman
- Twitch : https://www.twitch.tv/thefrenchwalkingman
- VK : https://vk.com/id663515611
- Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thefrenchwalkingman

[fr] Pour les soutiens par crypto :
[en] For crypto backers :
[es] Para los patrocinadores de criptomonedas :

- Monero/XMR :
8AsaxAY2cXTUBBZMK8pdpLiqrThyRZwU1gAdrzWCqYR4An6aHMWzDoxPjxth46pQkdjXF5ZstxNv4NBMqbaTwKvxGnGZ6kf

- Bitcoin/BTC :
39YL3neXmRCdB66yMs76tcJJ2ZxairfZ62

- Ethereum/ETH :
0xe88df9c878be46778af7705fd4d7e0904633dccb

- Doge :
DLpyYd2T4ndJ47hTtNcLYGsDKYSGpo62cK

[fr/en/es] email : [email protected]
Keywords
frenchworkercovidhealth passhuman experiment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America&#8217;s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America’s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

Mike Adams
Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Morgan S. Verity
Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Zoey Sky
U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

Willow Tohi
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy