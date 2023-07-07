What not to say in deep underground military facilities.

Description of an ex employee's time in the S4 facilities in Nevada. Curious that Jesus name, is not allowed to be spoken in these facilities around these entities. Other ex employee's of these secret bases housing entities say they cannot mention Christ Jesus near them. The entities recoil in horror and in fear at his name. In the Bible it tells you demons are rebuked in Jesus name. Nothing new under the sun. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

