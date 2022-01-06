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Joe Rogan & Dr. Robert Malone - “Mass Formation Psychosis"
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114 views • January 06, 2022
On Joe Rogan, Dr Robert Malone suggests we are living through a mass formation psychosis.
He explains how and why this could happen, and its effects.
He draws an analogy to 1920s/30s Germany “they had a highly intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mass-formation-psychosis-admittedly-used-by-governments-as-tool-of-population-control/
#joeroganexperience #joerogan #joeroganpodcast #DrRobertMalone #RobertMalone #Masspsychosis￼ #Massformationpsychosis #TwitterCensorship #googlecensors #youtubecensors
He explains how and why this could happen, and its effects.
He draws an analogy to 1920s/30s Germany “they had a highly intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mass-formation-psychosis-admittedly-used-by-governments-as-tool-of-population-control/
#joeroganexperience #joerogan #joeroganpodcast #DrRobertMalone #RobertMalone #Masspsychosis￼ #Massformationpsychosis #TwitterCensorship #googlecensors #youtubecensors
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