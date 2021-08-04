They knew GENERATIONS AGO that whoever knew the TRUTH would be thought of as INSANE - How?

When you tell the Vaccinated what's in the shot and that they are all going to Die very soon, do they look at you as if you're INSANE?

The book called The Secret Covenant was written in the 1800's and states that "THOSE WHO SEE IT WILL BE THOUGHT OF AS INSANE".

John D. Rockefeller knew back in the 1800's that whoever knew the TRUTH about the events taking place today would be thought of as INSANE.

How did he know this? This video reveals everything.

- The movie we are all in is called 'The Secret Covenant'

- Violence and Protests all over the world

- Biden and others are sucking the blood of children



Mirrored - wil paranormal