Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the natural health alternative perspective, disease states are not caused by viruses, bacteria and fungi, as the medical industry and government bureaucracies would have you think. In the terrain theory, also called the cellular theory, it is the terrain of the body that can weaken and become susceptible to illness influences.
Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com
~ program archives, notes, resources: https://AwareMore.com/Programs
~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com