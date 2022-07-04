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Biden’s Economic Cope: BOTD
KelKidman
KelKidman
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41 views • July 04, 2022

It’s Jimmy Carter 2, and like any delayed sequel it’s over long, repeats the same plot points, and most importantly, WOKE.

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#Bidenflation #Recession #Bidenomics




For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)

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newspoliticsjoe bidenculturerecessiongas pricesbreaking on the dailykelkidmankelton kidmanbidenflationinflation 2022inflation crisisstock market 2022joe biden approvalfinance stocks 2022biden inflationrecession 2022 usainflation 2022 cashinflation crisis in americainflation 2022 real estatebidenflation continues
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