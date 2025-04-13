Episode #60 - Rising From The Ashes: Turning Your Grief and Struggles Into Strength w/ Brian Smith

In this episode we welcome first time guest Brian Smith who is the author of the book 𝑮𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒇 2 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉: 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑵𝒐𝒕 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒅. 𝑯𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒐 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑨𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑳𝒊𝒇𝒆'𝒔 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒔 and he is going to talk to us about how to not only overcome grief but also to grow from it.





Brian is a Grief Guide, Personal Transformation Facilitator, and Mental Fitness Trainer. His mission is to help people rediscover who they are and why they are here. Brian says that in those two questions lie the secrets to not only surviving this life but also thriving.





Brian says that if you’re feeling “stuck”, it’s most likely because you have forgotten the answer to one or both of these questions.





His vision is to create a world where everyone has a sense of purpose and fulfillment. If we know the “why”, we can endure any “how’. He wants to remind everyone of their true nature and their reason for being.





