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61 views • July 09, 2021
According to Thomas Hobbes in the 1600s, republics are internally turbulent, which causes them to unify only when there is an external enemy. This is why republics are almost constantly at war. In lieu of an enemy, republics tend to self-sabotage due to infighting. Is this why we're seeing the United States undergo stress-cracks today?
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