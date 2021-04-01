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Covid update from Adelaide
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70 views • April 01, 2021
A lot of people are still using the QR codes and signing in as the vaccination rolls out. Using the sign in sheet to express your position on the covid situation is one available method of civil response. Vaccination sites are getting setup to further push the eugenics agenda on the population.
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