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ALEINS---NOT WHAT YOU THINK
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220 views • January 22, 2022
With the looming threat of an alein invasion and/or false flag on our doorstep coupled with all the sitings worldwide, more so now then our past, you need to be prepared both mentally and psychologically to be able to confront the possibility and to know what to expect and how to handle it. One thing, they are not from outerspace but are very terrestrial. They have the power of gods and can perform miracles and even have the ability to raise the dead. WARNING: One thing is for sure...these "aleins" ARE NOT your friend even though at first they will appear that way. Please don't fall for their deceptions no matter how they present themselves or the miracles that they may perform!
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