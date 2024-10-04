BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAPPENING NOW | America at War: Prepare for Impact as November 5th Approaches
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
168 views • 7 months ago

As November 5th draws near, disruptions are escalating on multiple fronts. From economic instability to battleground states and weapon deployments, the challenges are growing more severe. Inflation, supply chain breakdowns, and loss of life are mounting. This is no longer Mayberry—it’s time to brace for impact. Stay informed with daily war intel updates and dive deeper with John Michael Chambers’ expert analysis. Pray, prepare, and take action. Nothing can stop what's coming. Subscribe now at JohnMichaelChambers.com for crucial updates and resources.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

Keywords
take actionjohn michael chambersbrace for impactnothing can stop whats comingbattleground statessupply chain disruptionsinflation crisiseconomic instabilitypray and prepareexpert analysisnovember 5thweapon deploymentswar intel updatescrucial updates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy