The 'Deafening Silence' from Corporate Media Outlets Suggests They Are Complicit in a Mass Murder

They took millions of dollars from the CARES Act and the Gates Foundation to push the deadly COVID bioweapon injections.
Dr. Naomi Wolf: "So I think one reason they're silent is that they are complicit in this crime against humanity."
(Jan 23, 2023) Full segment on Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v26t1u2-mainstream-news-is-finally-admitting-the-experts-dont-agree-on-covid-jab.html
RaisingAwareness: https://rumble.com/v26z0qi-the-deafening-silence-from-corporate-media-outlets-suggests-they-are-compli.html
