Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 'Deafening Silence' from Corporate Media Outlets Suggests They Are Complicit in a Mass Murder
319 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 19 hours ago |

They took millions of dollars from the CARES Act and the Gates Foundation to push the deadly COVID bioweapon injections.

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "So I think one reason they're silent is that they are complicit in this crime against humanity."


(Jan 23, 2023) Full segment on Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v26t1u2-mainstream-news-is-finally-admitting-the-experts-dont-agree-on-covid-jab.html


RaisingAwareness: https://rumble.com/v26z0qi-the-deafening-silence-from-corporate-media-outlets-suggests-they-are-compli.html

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmacurrent eventsfdafacebookcdcmurderbig techvaccinetwittergenocidegovernmentmsmcrimes against humanitysteve bannonbill gatesmass murdernaomi wolfmodernapfizercovidcares act

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket