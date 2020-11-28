© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine Safety Project
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • November 28, 2020
If there were ever just one video to show friends who are on the fence about vaccine safety, this would be the one to have them watch. Del Bigtree, a former producer for the popular mainstream TV show called "The Doctors" walks you through all of the evidence that vaccines are killing and/destroying the lives of millions of Americans each year. This expose is a must watch for everyone. What is particularly evil is the destruction vaccines are doing to our children. Irrefutable evidence is presented in this Vaccine Safety Project Briefing which shows that more than 54% of all children who receive vaccines end-up suffering from lifelong health conditions, including but not limited to Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.