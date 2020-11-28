If there were ever just one video to show friends who are on the fence about vaccine safety, this would be the one to have them watch. Del Bigtree, a former producer for the popular mainstream TV show called "The Doctors" walks you through all of the evidence that vaccines are killing and/destroying the lives of millions of Americans each year. This expose is a must watch for everyone. What is particularly evil is the destruction vaccines are doing to our children. Irrefutable evidence is presented in this Vaccine Safety Project Briefing which shows that more than 54% of all children who receive vaccines end-up suffering from lifelong health conditions, including but not limited to Autism Spectrum Disorder.