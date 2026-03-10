BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Happened To The Mormons?_Summary
Book Of Mormon
Book Of Mormon
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 2 days ago

Dick Bauman details 17 years of research. This is a summary of his 14 presentations laying out how Joseph Smith deviated from Jesus Christ and polluted His doctrine.

Smith's actions and doctrinal precepts have caused a subsequent stumbling of those who looked to him as a prophet.

I am a believer in Christ as the Father and Son, and the Book Of Mormon is His word. I believe Christ set His hand the first time to recover His people to the Gentiles first by giving the Book Of Mormon. I believe after being an instrument for its publication that Joseph Smith stumbled as he was warned by God, and the Gentiles began to reject the fullness of the gospel. Christ has promised to set His hand AGAIN the SECOND TIME (see Isaiah 11) to recover His people. When the Book Of Mormon is properly presented to the remnant of Jacob by the believing Gentiles, the House of Israel will be gathered in fulfillment of all the true prophecies. I believe all doctrines, precepts, and teachings by churches or persons based on Joseph Smith or his followers that are not in accordance with what the Book Of Mormon says are not of God but pollutions of the devil. The Book Of Mormon contains the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

See: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnRMetallo and https://archive.org/details/@johnrmetallosr

Keywords
gentilesjoseph smithhouse of israelbook of mormonldschurch of jesus christ of latter-day saintsrldscommunity of christlamanites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI uncovers FOUR illegal counterintelligence operations targeting Trump and his associates for ten years

FBI uncovers FOUR illegal counterintelligence operations targeting Trump and his associates for ten years

Lance D Johnson
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Study suggests cell towers are causing widespread immune system suppression, priming populations for sickness

Lance D Johnson
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy