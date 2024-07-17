Trump's assassination attempt deep State secret service say they did not sweep the building where the gunman was located: OPERATION COVERUP: POLITICIANS AND MEDIA WON’T SAY WHAT THE REST OF US KNOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret service claims they did not sweep the building where the gunman was located 400 ft away from the stadium where Donald Trump gave his famous speech where the attempted assassination happened sponsored by our government and the deep state
OPERATION COVERUP: POLITICIANS AND MEDIA WON’T SAY WHAT THE REST OF US KNOW ABOUT ASSASSINATION
An emotional, teary-eyed President Trump made a dramatic appearance last night at the Republican National Convention alongside his Vice-Presidential running mate Sen. JD Vance. Most of the discussion today will be on the massive coverup of the attempted assassination of President Trump.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/16/2024