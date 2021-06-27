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The Matrix of Control: AI Soviet Mind Control in California Turn Your TV Off
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52 views • June 27, 2021
Sam and Alexander discuss what is happening in Belarus, AI Soviet Mind Control in California the matrix of control, why you should turn your TV off and much more…
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
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Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe Alexander Nairanovski
Thank you for support: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TuneUpYoga
You can purchase “Mother Earth Loves You” products: https://mother-earth-loves-us.creator-spring.com/
Please subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pGX8CRwhFA&;t=1650s
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
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