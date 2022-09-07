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The Planned Invasion. MP's SILENT At New UK PM's Liz Truss's Question Time.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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96 views • September 07, 2022

The Planned Invasion. MP's SILENT At New UK PM's Liz Truss's Question Time.


https://rumble.com/v1j1lp9-the-planned-invasion.-mps-silent-at-new-uk-pms-liz-trusss-question-time..html


Godfrey Bloom highlighting once again the lack of management of our borders by the UK Government.  To date (September 7, 2022) this year 25,000 young men of fighting age have crossed by dinghy from France to illegally enter England mainly via Dover. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-62705913


Escorted by the French Navy, the RNLI, and UK Border 'Farce'.  It is impossible to make a security check on these people as they threw away their papers so as to avoid having to stay in the first safe country travelling across Europe preferring, soft touch treasure island, Britain as their destination.   


The numbers who have crossed equal the total in 2021 already.  Many are put on executive travel coaches and transferred throughout the UK to be accommodated in 5 Star Hotels.  They are given a mobile phone and connection and a food allowance.  Of course free access to our health services when we have many native people on the streets facing the cold and starvation this winter.  The NHS is already overstretched with ambulances taking over an hour to get to patients with an emergency and hospital beds already taken up mainly by jabbed up CV-19 patients.


This is treason, why is it being allowed.


Original Source, Godfrey Bloom:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLk71RCT6PM


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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

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Dover, Record Illegal Immigrants, 26000 to date

Keywords
doverrecord illegal immigrants26000 to date
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