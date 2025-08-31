Super Soldier Program (Rabbit Hole Series)

What if Bigfoot wasn’t just a legend… but the survivor of an ancient species the government has been erasing for decades? In 1993, a secret black-ops kill team known as the Phantoms was deployed into Northern California’s Emerald Triangle after three men were found torn apart. The official report blamed drugs and cartels. The truth? A war against giants.





This documentary-style story exposes the Nephilim Directive—a classified program designed to erase evidence of giants (Gigantopithecus/Nephilim) living in the forests of North America. From government cover-ups and DNA experiments to encounters with creatures that speak our language, this is the dark truth they never wanted you to know.





⚠️ They weren’t hunting monsters. They were silencing gods.





When the mysterious object 3I/ATLAS entered Earth’s orbit, it didn’t attack. It stopped. It observed. And then… it pulsed.

The signal wasn’t a message — it was an assessment.





In response, a covert black-site program known only as Project MEDUSA awakened its deadliest asset: Ares — a genetically engineered super-soldier designed to survive the impossible.





What Ares found aboard 3I/ATLAS defied human understanding — preserved humans from across history, reforged into cybernetic horrors, and an ancient entity known as the Annunaki guarding a sphere of crystallized light.





The truth?

Earth isn’t under attack. Earth is being judged.





This cinematic sci-fi short film blends cosmic horror, military conspiracy, and ancient alien mythology into a story you’ll never forget.

Watch until the end… because this is only the beginning of The Great Cycle.





You’re 30 seconds away from being debt free with PDS Debt. Get your free assessment and find the best option for you at https://PDSDebt.com/files. Thanks PDS for sponsoring this video!





Peru's Most Terrifying Mystery | The Face Peelers





In 2023, something began hunting people in the remote Amazon village of San Antonio de Pintuyacu. Witnesses described seven-foot beings in black armor with glowing yellow eyes, hovering on disc-shaped platforms, hunting for human faces.





Fifteen-year-old Talia barely escaped when two tried to peel the skin from her face with a laser device. She heard them speaking Spanish and English, planning their procedure.





For 500 years, the Ikitu people have told stories of the Pishtaco - pale-skinned beings who steal human fat and faces. Now the legend had returned with advanced technology.





Authorities blamed illegal miners with jetpacks. But the evidence suggests something far more sinister - advanced military technology entwined with a shadowy international trade in human lives