PINK FLOYD - Echoes, Part 1 - Live at Pompeii (1974 theatrical version) - 4K Remastered

From the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy. Was buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD.



Stereo mix (24bit/96kHz) restored by Neonknight. 4K video edit and upscale by PinkFloyd4K. Input: 1920x1080 60fps (source: ITsART streaming - screen recording) Output: 3840x2160 25fps Unfortunately the film is splitted track by track due to copyright violation.

Pink Floyd performing at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy. Although the band perform a typical live set from the era, there is no audience beyond the basic film crew. The main footage in and around the amphitheatre was filmed over four days in October 1971, using the band's regular touring equipment, including studio-quality 16-track tape recorders. Additional footage filmed in a Paris television studio the following December was added for the original 1972 release.

