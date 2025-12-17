BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IT DOES NOT MATTER WHAT THE LAW SAYS - POLICE DO AS THEY PLEASE
America at War
America at War
28 views • 21 hours ago

This video is EVIDENCE of a Terroristic threat and I'm certain, several other violations of "Law." Unfortunately, the "Courts," #Prosecutors, and their "Black Robed Priests of #Saturn" don't actually "Enforce the law EQUALLY & FAIRLY"


What Courts do is to CONSPIRE WITH POLICE AND PROSECUTORS AGAINST YOUR RIGHTS, UNDER THE COLOR OF "LAW"


When the "Police" (Policy enforcers of the #Corporation of the United States) violate the law it's always swept under the rug by both Criminal Police Departments, and their criminal accomplices known as "Prosecutors"


The Police are never INDICTED for their crimes because Prosecutors refuse to actually do their job.... And Americans fail to realize that it's actually THEIR JOB to convene a grand jury for the purpose of indicting these criminals!


SCOTUS has ruled that THE PEOPLE have the authority to convene a grand jury, and their failing to do so results in these prosecutors and the Police getting away with CRIMES against every American


I certainly wish that THE PEOPLE would start holding these criminals accountable... Because until they do, and they send these people away for long prison sentences, the criminality will never stop and will continue to grow worse!


original videos:

WTF!? The WORST Female Deputy in AMERICA Threatens Bodily HARM!

https://youtu.be/kcoPIEhiVGE


Larken Rose

https://www.youtube.com/@LarkenRose

