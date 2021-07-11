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Keep The Faith Live: The Virus That Set The Stage
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30 views • July 11, 2021
Pastor Hal I believe is recovering from a nasty stroke, he is a faithful and dedicated worker for the Lord. He has tirelessly over the years spent countless hours away from home bringing truth to the people. This message was first streamed in 2020, but it is still very relevant today 2021. I personally enjoy his intertwining current events with prophecy, making it all come to life!!
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