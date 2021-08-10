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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have guest Wayne Peters
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1 view • August 10, 2021
Tonight on The Kevin J, Johnston Show, we're presented an opportunity to join Wayne Peters and many other truth tellers to simulcast this three part panel of North American doctors specking up against the medical tyranny. tune in and get the truth on what is actually going on.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
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