People Who Put CCP on the World Stage Still Trying To Compromise With CCP

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11/13/2021 Jack Posobiec: It really is a time for choosing. You can stand on the side that stands for authoritarianism, the side that stands for a weaponized justice system, the side that stands for authoritarian communism, or you can stand on the side that stands for freedom that stands for humanity that stands for human agency and allowing the full development and achievement of the human spirit.