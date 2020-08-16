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UK: Video Shows Father Beating Up Migrant Who Tried to Kidnap His 11-Year-Old Daughter
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196 views • August 16, 2020
A video out of the UK shows a father beating up a migrant who he accuses of trying to snatch his 11-year-old daughter off the street.

The incident reportedly occurred in the northern English town of Widnes, Cheshire.

The clip shows the man filming the video driving into a parking lot as he encourages the father to attack the “nonce,” which is British slang for pedophile.

The father then lands numerous blows to the migrant’s head as he falls to the ground.

“That’s my daughter,” says the father to the migrant as the man filming the video continues to berate him, saying, “F*cking nonce off somewhere else.”

“That’s what you get…f*cking chasing little girls round, you f*cking horrible immigrant c*nt,” he adds.

A young girl, possibly the migrant’s intended target, then approaches the man calling him a “dirty little knob” as she tries to slap him.

“We don’t speak your language and we don’t touch little kids, you f*cking little smackhead,” the man filming the clip tells the migrant.

The police are then called, but according to several Twitter users with knowledge of the incident, they ended up arresting the father.

The UK has been plagued by Pakistani and Bangladeshi grooming gangs who specifically target white girls for abduction and sex trafficking.

A 2015 investigation found that one local council deliberately ignored the abuse of 1400 girls in Rotherham over many years due to fears over “political correctness.”

The UK has a huge problem with pedophile migrants, and the police turns a blind eye or outright PROTECTS these predators.

Police of course arrest the father. No justice in UK, the place is ruled by Paedophile, Satanic, Freemasons.

Source https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/father-beating-up-migrant-who-tried-to-kidnap-his-11-year-old-daughter.html
Keywords
ukpaedo islesnonce immigrantspedo immigrants
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