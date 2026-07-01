NWO: Globalist Canadian government's bill C-8 allows warrantless surveillance of Canadians

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Credits to Press for Truth (Dan Dicks)



T h e globalist Liberal government of Canada has passed b ill C-8 that allows the police to do warrantless surveillance of Canadians. This sounds much like communism.



