BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dead Flies Soap Made With Soap Clay - Cabbage Patch Soap
Cabbage Patch Soap
Cabbage Patch Soap
19 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 20, 2021
The Crafting Nook by Falisha: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcQ7-ePE-meR39dHZ-J9S3g/videos

Twilight collection!
Welcome to Cabbage Patch Soap! Today I'm making Disrespectful Flies soap, it has a fresh, modern, fruity-floral fragrance! In this video you will see how I make these bars of soap. Please leave a comment if you have any suggestions for future soap designs, I'd love to hear from you!
If you enjoyed the video, please consider clicking the like button and subscribing, it really helps me out! New videos every Monday and Thursday! These soaps will be available for purchase on October 1st 2021 in my Etsy shop!

Nurture Soap Supplies: https://nurturesoap.com?aff=484 (Affiliate link)
Nurture Soap Fragrances: https://nurturesoap.com/collections/fragrance-oils?aff=484
Nurture Soap Micas: https://nurturesoap.com/collections/micas?aff=484
Nurture Soap Mica Spray Pump: https://nurturesoap.com/collections/equipment/products/glitter-spray-pump?aff=484
Shop: http://www.CabbagePatchSoap.com
Soap Making Materials: http://www.HandmadeSoapSupplies.com

Find me on social media!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabbagepatchsoap/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cabbagepatchsoap/

#HandmadeSoap #CabbagePatchSoap #TheCraftingNook

Music from Audio Jungle https://audiojungle.net/
Keywords
soapfliesclay
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Deploys Additional Patriot Missiles to Saudi Arabia, Qatar as Trump Weighs Renewed Iran Attacks: Report

U.S. Deploys Additional Patriot Missiles to Saudi Arabia, Qatar as Trump Weighs Renewed Iran Attacks: Report

Garrison Vance
Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Three-Day Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Coco Somers
Report: Secret Meeting of Hezbollah, Syrian Officials Held in Turkey

Report: Secret Meeting of Hezbollah, Syrian Officials Held in Turkey

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

Belle Carter
The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

HRS Editors
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy