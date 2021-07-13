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Alex Jones Reports on the Invasion of Delta Force in Texas
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150 views • July 13, 2021
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https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ecf21c74feb85ab1ad4ccd
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https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ecf21c74feb85ab1ad4ccd
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