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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02-16-2022
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10 views • February 16, 2022
As the left continues to push the science of "NON SCIENCE", the people are finally starting to wake up and push back. And with the Freedom Convoy in Canada and the coming one here in America, the pushback is going to be massive. While the demon-0-brats continue to push their tryannical agenda on us.
But the people are woke now....and not woke like the left has been. The Americn Convoy will not have the "freeze" problems of the Canadian one as they have solved the problems with donations that plagued the Canadian Convoy.
But the people are woke now....and not woke like the left has been. The Americn Convoy will not have the "freeze" problems of the Canadian one as they have solved the problems with donations that plagued the Canadian Convoy.
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