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"HOPE AMONGST DESPAIR" Chaplins "DICTATOR" Speech ECHOES TRUMPS FAREWELL ADDRESS
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475 views • January 27, 2021
"HOPE AMONGST DESPAIR" Chaplins "DICTATOR" Speech ECHOES TRUMPS FAREWELL ADDRESS
"Stop Tyranny" Speech by Charlie Chaplin - The Dictator Words that reflect on today's perilous times.
ANTIFA, BLM, The Left and Democratic Party no different than the Real Nazis of the 20th Century under Adolf Hitler.
Protect Democracy, Protect Liberty, Protect the Republic of the United States - One Nation Under God with Liberty and Justice for ALL !
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
"Stop Tyranny" Speech by Charlie Chaplin - The Dictator Words that reflect on today's perilous times.
ANTIFA, BLM, The Left and Democratic Party no different than the Real Nazis of the 20th Century under Adolf Hitler.
Protect Democracy, Protect Liberty, Protect the Republic of the United States - One Nation Under God with Liberty and Justice for ALL !
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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