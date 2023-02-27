Central Bank Digital Currency - suicide pill for sovereignty - John Titus, US attorney

John Titus, a US attorney, starts his talk by introducing the concept of sovereignty (1:18), followed by a short clip showing Agustin Carlsen’s comment on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) (2:35). Agustin Carlsen is the general manager of Bank for International Settlements (BIS).“The central banks will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability and also we will have the technology to enforce that,” according to Carlsen.

Titus believes that “CBDC is the sort of Trojan horse for the global control of nations by groups like BIS, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank Group,” and “The CBDC will end national sovereignty.”

Watch the video on why and how CBDC can destroy personal and national sovereignty, explained by John Titus.

This video is part of Doctors for COVID Ethics 5th Symposium: IN THE MIDST OF DARKNESS LIGHT PREVAILS. For more information about the symposium, please visit

https://doctors4covidethics.org/gold-standard-covid-science-in-practice-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-v-in-the-midst-of-darkness-light-prevails/.