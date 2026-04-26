Fighting started in Mali yesterday... Malian government confirmed the death of Defense Minister General Sadio Camara, killed during coordinated terrorist attacks on April 25.

He was wounded in a suicide bombing near his home on the morning of April 25. Despite being evacuated to hospital, Camara succumbed to his injuries.

Video: Russia's "African Corps" forces repelling an attack on their base in Sevare, Mali, using 82mm mortars.

Adding: From "Wagner-aligned" channels:

The main base in Kidal is holding. Evacuation of the wounded is complete, fighting has stopped. Mali continues negotiations with separatists.

All other sectors are quiet. Northern outposts are standing and reporting no activity.

Adding:

Western media is declaring a militant victory in Kidal. The reality is different.

Only the wounded and some heavy equipment were evacuated. The main African Corps contingent remains at the base, holding positions and ready to resume operations. The enemy agreed to a humanitarian corridor only after taking heavy losses attempting to storm the camp.

The footage circulating shows roughly 15 vehicles, a small fraction of the total force present.

Via: @Rybar_Africa

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Breastplate Fortress in the Desert📝

African Corps fights in encirclement

The triumphant reports of separatists about the complete capture of Kidal and the complicit Western media do not correspond to reality. As became known today, Russian servicemen of the African Corps have repelled already four mass attacks on the camp in Kidal.

Russian fighters continue to hold the facility despite FPV drone strikes and heavy mortar fire from militants.

Earlier, only external posts were withdrawn, where about 20 personnel were located. These groups fought in complete encirclement for more than a day, holding back superior enemy forces. Despite the fact that almost all fighters sustained wounds, they were successfully evacuated to the main camp under continuous fire.

📌 It is worth noting that the enemy gave permission for the evacuation of wounded fighters who demonstrated true heroism by repelling all attacks. Along with them, heavy equipment was successfully removed from the base. The militants use these footage for disinformation.

In total, as a result of the fighting for Kidal, over 200 militants were eliminated. The figure does not appear inflated, given the fierce nature of the clashes and the fact that the coalition deployed approximately 2,000 "bayonets" to capture the city.

❗️Fighting for the stronghold of the Tuareg uprising continues despite a brief lull. Contrary to claims of "complete control," the coalition of Islamists and separatists has not dared to advance south of the city center. The enemy's advance is hampered by fear of mine barriers and effective fire from servicemen's groups remaining in residential areas.