From Generation To Generation: Young Men Want Solutions To Our Problems
11 views
Sons of Liberty
Published a month ago |

We are called, as men, to declare the wonderful works of God to our children and the up and coming generation (Psalm 78). Sadly, many before us dropped the ball in doing so for us and teaching us what are duties are before God and man. In this episode, we'll talk briefly with Adam Heikkila about his recent arrest for being frustrated with his public servants, and then I'll introduce my son-in-law to you, Troy Quinn. Troy serves his family and his community and desires to do so much more. Like many young men, and some of us older men, we'll talk about what we need to be doing daily in order to be the light in a dark world and take us back to honoring God with all that we say and do.


https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/from-generation-to-generation-young-men-want-solutions-to-our-problems-video/


christgrand jurymilitiasolutionsproblemssons of liberty

