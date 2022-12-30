Technokriminalermittler Folge 24

3.628 Aufrufe Live übertragen am 18.05.2018 auf Youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z020PpNUcn8
Melanie Vritschan und Dr. Katherine Horton starten einen Spendenaufruf, um die Messungen der Körperchip-Implantate an der belgischen Universität zu finanzieren. Spenden kann man über die Schwarmfinanzierungsseite GoFundMe (5% des Betrags geht an die Plattform) oder am besten direkt mit Banktüberweisung, Kontodetails siehe unten.
Melanie Vritschan und Dr. Katherine Horton sind Teil des internationalen Joint Investigation Teams, ein Ermilttungsteam das sich mit Strahlenwaffen, illegalen Körperimplantaten, anderer militärischer Biotechnologie, neuronalen Waffen und systemischer Korruption befasst, siehe:
https://jointinvestigation.org
Contact Melanie: [email protected]
Contact Katherine: [email protected]
Spenden über GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/24efjn8
ICATOR BANK TRANSFER DETAILS:
BANK: BNP PARIBAS FORTIS
Account holder : ICATOR
IBAN number : BE22 0017 8406 7547
BIC code: GEBABEBB
