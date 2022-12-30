Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Technokriminalermittler Folge 24
14 views
channel image
❌Adrian Milosevic❌
Published Yesterday |
Donate

 3.628 Aufrufe Live übertragen am 18.05.2018 auf Youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z020PpNUcn8

Melanie Vritschan und Dr. Katherine Horton starten einen Spendenaufruf, um die Messungen der Körperchip-Implantate an der belgischen Universität zu finanzieren. Spenden kann man über die Schwarmfinanzierungsseite GoFundMe (5% des Betrags geht an die Plattform) oder am besten direkt mit Banktüberweisung, Kontodetails siehe unten.


Melanie Vritschan und Dr. Katherine Horton sind Teil des internationalen Joint Investigation Teams, ein Ermilttungsteam das sich mit Strahlenwaffen, illegalen Körperimplantaten, anderer militärischer Biotechnologie, neuronalen Waffen und systemischer Korruption befasst, siehe:


https://jointinvestigation.org


Contact Melanie: [email protected]


Contact Katherine: [email protected]


Spenden über GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/24efjn8


ICATOR BANK TRANSFER DETAILS:


BANK: BNP PARIBAS FORTIS

Account holder : ICATOR

IBAN number : BE22 0017 8406 7547

BIC code: GEBABEBB

Keywords
truthnwogermanymkultragermanmindcontroldeutschwahrheitardzdffernsehenprojectmonarchfolterchipimplanteperceptiongatesblogk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket