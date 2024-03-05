Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Un bambino di otto anni, la cui scuola ha una ripetitore 5G, sviluppa mal di testa “gravi” causati dalle radiazioni cellulari 05 Marzo 2024
channel image
Dino Tinelli
180 Subscribers
63 views
Published Tuesday

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-05-boy-5g-headaches-radiation-study.html

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/8-year-old-boy-severe-headaches-5g-tower-near-school/

https://www.medtextpublications.com/open-access/an-eight-year-old-boy-developed-severe-headache-in-a-1582.pdf

INDICE ALFABETICO https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html


AMAZON: LIBRO DI DINO TINELLI "IL RISVEGLIO" https://www.amazon.it/Risveglio-Terra-Piana-Dino-Tinelli-ebook/dp/B07RBN4XQ8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1556959977&sr=8-1-fkmrnull


https://www.tinelli.eu

Keywords
5gsalutebambinifrequenzeripetitori

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket