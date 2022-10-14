Create New Account
BLACK LIVES MATTER: A BLACK SUPREMACIST ORGANIZATION WEAPONIZED BY WHITE ELITES
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Published a month ago

There is an obvious strategic effort to keep black America emotionally unstable, self destructive, violent, and uneducated. BLM is just another brick in that wall separating blacks from where they are today and where they could be if they reintegrated Judeo-Christian values once again. 

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Marxism


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/BLACK-LIVES-MATTER-A-BLACK-SUPREMACIST-ORGANIZATION-WEAPONIZED-BY-WHITE-ELITES-e1p8sso

blacklivesmatter

