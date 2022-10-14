There is an obvious strategic effort to keep black America emotionally unstable, self destructive, violent, and uneducated. BLM is just another brick in that wall separating blacks from where they are today and where they could be if they reintegrated Judeo-Christian values once again.

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Marxism





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/BLACK-LIVES-MATTER-A-BLACK-SUPREMACIST-ORGANIZATION-WEAPONIZED-BY-WHITE-ELITES-e1p8sso