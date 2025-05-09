IT'S ALL A SHOW 🤡 The Ring Masters Plan 😈

"Everything happening in the world today is a prophetic preparation

just in time, for the END OF TIME..." J.D. Farag

Many thanks to J.D. Farag for his wonderful ministry and dedication

to teaching the Word, revealing Truth to us, and his boldness to

shine a great light in the darkness! ✝🙏🌞





This video contains important information about the Mark of the Beast. Please

share it with all those you love so they will avoid taking it.

Sharon @gotreality (youtube)

[email protected]





💥Also: Please watch this to see who the Anti-Christ is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UDfJ8X3Weg&t=3469s





⛔The Anti Christ has not been revealed to the world, yet, but has been revealed to some of us

through the Holy Spirit so we could get the word out and

the Tribulation Saints would have the knowledge of who he is...😉⛔