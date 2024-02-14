The Untold Story: Discovering the Hidden Talents [and restoration] of Christa Bullock; Should the Church and State be Divided? - Bernadette Smith | FOC Show

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
https://flyover.live/media/series/qhfzzzr/the-flyover-conservatives-show
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
Christa Bullock
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/christajbullock/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9FgpnGXpZ8
APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/christa-jordan/497847526
For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102
Bernadette Smith
WEBSITE: http://Bernadettesmith.net
Speech on ReAwaken Stage: https://rumble.com/v30ksdg-pastors-philip-and-bernadette-smith-we-must-not-allow.html
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: ht
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 097d14adaaf5d804
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.