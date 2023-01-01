Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The SECRET COVENANT of Luciferians ~
293 views
channel image
QuriousPatriot
Published 17 hours ago |

The SECRET COVENANT of Luciferians ~ I was STUNNED when a buddy found this and passed it to me in text form. It was written YEARS AGO...Then I found a frigging audio reading (go figure) of it, which made it even more creepy. I then cut the video to help the un-awakened understand better. We ALL need to get right with GOD because this darkness is rising, and WE WILL NEED THE LORD JESUS to get through the coming near future. #PRAISEGOD

Keywords
nwosecretmasonlucifertheorderhiddenhand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket