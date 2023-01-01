The SECRET COVENANT of Luciferians ~
I was STUNNED when a buddy found this and passed it to me in text form. It was written YEARS AGO...Then I found a frigging audio reading (go figure) of it, which made it even more creepy. I then cut the video to help the un-awakened understand better.
We ALL need to get right with GOD because this darkness is rising, and WE WILL NEED THE LORD JESUS to get through the coming near future. #PRAISEGOD
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.