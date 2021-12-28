The vaccine is more dangerous than COVID-19

GRTV, October 25, 2021Interview with Dr. Peter McCulloughSelected Excerpts“From an epidemiology perspective for causality, we apply what’s called “The Bradford Hill” criteria. And they go as follows…“The first question we’d ask is “does the vaccine have a mechanism of action, a biological mechanism of action, that can actually kill a human being?”And the answer is yes!“Because the vaccines all use genetic mechanisms to trick the body into making the lethal spike protein of the virus. It is very conceivable that some people take up too much messenger RNA.They produce a lethal spike protein in insensitive organs like the brain or the heart or elsewhere. The spike protein damages blood vessels, damages organs, causes blood clots. So it’s well within the mechanism of action that the vaccine could be fatal. Someone could have a fatal blood clot.They could have fatal myocarditis. The FDA has official warnings of myocarditis. They have warnings on blood clots. They have warnings on a fatal neurologic condition in some cases …. So the FDA warnings, the mechanism of action, clearly say it’s possible. That’s one of the first criteria.“The second criteria is, “is it a large effect?” And the answer is yes!This is not a subtle thing. It’s not 151 vs 149 deaths. This is 15,000 deaths. So it’s a very large what’s considered “effect size” or a large effect.“The third one is “is it internally consistent?” Are you seeing other things that could potentially be fatal in VAERS? Yes! We’re seeing heart attacks.We’re seeing strokes. We’re seeing myocarditis. We’re seeing blood clots, and what have you. So, it’s internally consistent.“Is it externally consistent? That’s the next criteria. Well, if you look in the MHRA, the yellow card system in England, the exact same thing has been found! In the Uterus system in the UK the exact same thing’s been found.“So we have actually fulfilled all of the Bradford Hill criteria! I’ll tell you right now that COVID-19 vaccine is from an epidemiological perspective are causing these deaths in a large fraction!” Dr. Peter McCullough